KP CM seeks Imran’s health check-ups through Shaukat Khanum

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking monthly medical examinations for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan by a team from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Mr Gandapur’s petition requested that Dr Asim Yousaf, Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Samina Niazi be permitted to conduct the monthly check-ups and that the reports be submitted to the court and given to Mr Khan’s family.

It cites concerns over possible health complications for the 72-year-old founder of the party, who has reportedly lost weight during his detention.

The petition, filed through Advocate Raja Zahoorul Hassan, noted that Khan’s complete medical history is maintained at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

It named the Punjab government, the inspector general of prisons, Adiala Jail Hospital, and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital as respondents.

Bail application disposed of Separately, IHC Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar disposed of an application for protective bail for PTI leader Salman Akram Raja after Islamabad police submitted details of 12 cases registered against him.

The court directed Mr Raja to approach the relevant trial courts for relief and closed the matter.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025