COAS Munir back in US to meet senior political and military leadership

Dawn.com Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 10:40am
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine in Tampa, Florida. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir is undertaking an official visit to the United States and has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The visit comes shortly after he went to the US in June on a five-day official visit, where he met with US President Donald Trump over luncheon, becoming the first serving army chief to have a face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president.

During the trip in June, Field Marshal Munir stressed the “immense potential for a broader, multidimensional relationship built upon mutual respect” with Washington.

Today’s press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “In Tampa, COAS attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.

“COAS lauded General Kurilla’s exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges.

In June, Gen Kurilla hailed Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in the arena of counter-terrorism, citing their struggle against terrorism in Balochistan and against terrorist groups like the Islamic State.

The field marshal also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed and Munir extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan.

The army chief also interacted with the chiefs of defence from friendly nations on the sidelines of the meeting, ISPR said.

“During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, COAS urged them to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.

“The diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s progress and development.”

