Talks between Bajaur Amn Jirga, TTP continue

A Correspondent Published August 9, 2025 Updated August 9, 2025 10:22am

BAJAUR: Amid talks between the Bajaur Amn Jirga and terrorists for the latter’s peaceful return to Afghanistan, security officials have ruled out any compromise with anti-state elements here.

The seventh session of negotiation between Jirga members and TTP leaders was held on Friday. Sources claimed that the terrorists, living among civilian population in Bajaur tribal district, were involved in sabotage and other crimes.

They said that the chief minister and security officials asked tribal elders to expel foreign terrorists, mostly Afghans, or vacate the area for one or two days for an operation against terrorists.

While promising the continuation of operation against terrorists “at all costs,” the chief minister and security officials called for efforts to minimise collateral damage.

Security sources said the government’s direct talks with terrorists or their facilitators was out of the question until the latter surrendered. They said the ongoing tribal jirga was a logical step to ensure the maximum public safety ahead of any action.

The sources, however, said both the state and residents were opposed to any compromise with terrorists. They said that the authority to conduct armed operations against terrorists rested with the state.

Meanwhile, the seventh round of talks between Bajaur Amn Jirga members and terrorist leaders concluded in Lowi Mamund tehsil here on Friday evening.

Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid didn’t update the media about the outcome of the negotiations. However, there is a high likelihood of the Jirga sharing “new developments” with the media shortly.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2025

Market opportunity
Updated 09 Aug, 2025

Market opportunity

Unless New Delhi can broker a breakthrough in the ongoing trade talks, the tariff's impact on India’s economy can be severe.
Indo-Israel nexus
09 Aug, 2025

Indo-Israel nexus

THE cosy ties between India’s ruling BJP — Hindutva’s political wing — and Zionist Israel is hardly a ...
Harvesting the poor
09 Aug, 2025

Harvesting the poor

THE shocking rescue of a young man, bound to a stretcher and moments away from having his kidney stolen in a Bahria...
Tough choices
Updated 08 Aug, 2025

Tough choices

Perhaps we find ourselves at this juncture because ever since the ‘war on terror’ was launched in this region, the state’s CT policy has failed to create lasting peace.
Policy crunch
08 Aug, 2025

Policy crunch

WHEN it comes to learning from past failures, Pakistan’s policymakers have shown a remarkable tendency to do quite...
Balochistan’s troubles
08 Aug, 2025

Balochistan’s troubles

THE HRCP’s latest fact-finding report confirms what many in Balochistan have alleged for years: the lack of...