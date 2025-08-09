Talks between Bajaur Amn Jirga, TTP continue

BAJAUR: Amid talks between the Bajaur Amn Jirga and terrorists for the latter’s peaceful return to Afghanistan, security officials have ruled out any compromise with anti-state elements here.

The seventh session of negotiation between Jirga members and TTP leaders was held on Friday. Sources claimed that the terrorists, living among civilian population in Bajaur tribal district, were involved in sabotage and other crimes.

They said that the chief minister and security officials asked tribal elders to expel foreign terrorists, mostly Afghans, or vacate the area for one or two days for an operation against terrorists.

While promising the continuation of operation against terrorists “at all costs,” the chief minister and security officials called for efforts to minimise collateral damage.

Security sources said the government’s direct talks with terrorists or their facilitators was out of the question until the latter surrendered. They said the ongoing tribal jirga was a logical step to ensure the maximum public safety ahead of any action.

The sources, however, said both the state and residents were opposed to any compromise with terrorists. They said that the authority to conduct armed operations against terrorists rested with the state.

Meanwhile, the seventh round of talks between Bajaur Amn Jirga members and terrorist leaders concluded in Lowi Mamund tehsil here on Friday evening.

Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid didn’t update the media about the outcome of the negotiations. However, there is a high likelihood of the Jirga sharing “new developments” with the media shortly.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2025