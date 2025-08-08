E-Paper | August 08, 2025

Senators walk out of meeting over absence of ministry officials

Amin Ahmed Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 09:58am

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Thursday staged a walkout against ‘continuous non-serious attitude’ of the Ministry of National Food Security towards parliamentary work.

Committee Chairman Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan expressed strong displeasure over the absence of officials from the ministry and the law division concerned, except for the secretary of National Food Security and Research.

The committee observed that ‘such non-professional attitude’ of the ministry on its own legislative business raises severe questions on the ability of the ministry to address problems affecting the people on issues of food security’ especially in the wake of the sugar crisis.

The committee had a two-item agenda for discussion on an ordinance, National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025.

The panel had invited the secretary of national food security for a briefing on the countries supporting Pakistan in the field of food, agriculture and research, with complete details including names of countries and international non-governmental organisations.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2025

