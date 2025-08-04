Pakistan approves first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, GCC countries

The maritime affairs ministry on Monday approved its first-ever ferry service licence to an international ferry operator, authorising the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Last month, the ministry announced an ambitious plan to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing additional shipp­ing lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pak­istan with GCC countries.

The approval followed a high-level meeting of the licensing committee, comprising officials from maritime affairs, defence, foreign affairs, and interior ministries, along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation as well as port and shipping authorities.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry hailed the move as a historic step aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy.

“This licence creates the opportunity for boosting regional connectivity, religious tourism, and economic activity via sea routes,” he emphasised.

The new ferry service is expected to serve hundreds of thousands annually, particularly pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, alongside workers and tourists bound for GCC states.

“The ferry service will alleviate pressure on land routes and reduce travel costs compared to air transport for the Pakistani diaspora and religious travellers,” he noted.

“Initial operations will commence from the ports of Karachi and Gwadar using modern ferry vessels equipped with essential amenities to ensure safe, affordable travel. Expansion of routes and port calls is planned based on demand and bilateral agreements,” he added.

“This ferry service launch forms part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to develop its blue economy, improve trade logistics, and promote maritime tourism, reflecting a renewed commitment to sustainable regional sea transport infrastructure.”

Last week, amid a deadlock in negotiations over the government’s decision to ban land travel to Iran for pilgrims during Arbaeen — the chehlum of Imam Husain — the Maritime Mini­stry was deliberating to launch a ferry service to facilitate travel of zaireen (pilgrims) to Iran and Iraq.

Last month, five private companies proposed routes for the newly announced ferry service from Gwadar to the Gulf region, according to the maritime ministry.