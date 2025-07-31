Four family members injured after mortar shell falls on house in KP’s Bajaur: police

Four members of a family were injured when a mortar shell fell on a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Thursday, according to the police.

Bajaur police spokesperson Israr Salarzai told Dawn.com: “The house of a citizen in Gohati Mamond was struck by a mortar shell, due to which four men were injured.

“They were taken to the Lar Khalazo Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical assistance,” he said, adding that the condition of one of the injured people was critical.

Earlier in the week, the Bajaur administration imposed a three-day curfew at 16 places in the district and initiated an operation against militants in the areas. Salarzai added that the curfew was lifted in the district after a two-day operation against the militants.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Wednesday that a series of jirgas will be convened from August 2 to decide on future steps on a wide array of concerns among the province’s residents.

Bajaur district, previously a hotspot during the peak of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan insurgency, is once again seeing a surge in militant violence.

On July 10, ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb and a police officer were killed there by unidentified gunmen. On July 2, a roadside bomb hit an official convoy in Sadiqabad, killing five, including an assistant commissioner and a tehsildar, and injuring 17 others, many of them police personnel.

On June 13, cross-border fire from Afghanistan killed a man and injured two women in Salarzai tehsil. In January, PTI lawmaker Anwar Zaib Khan claimed that militants from Afghanistan had captured 15 security checkposts within Bajaur.