Sindh govt announces free public entry to museums from Aug 1 to 14

Public entry to museums from August 1 to 14 this year will be free as part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Sindh Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department announced on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued in this regard, this year’s celebration theme will be “Marka-e-Haq”, referring to Pakistan’s military response to Indian aggression during Operation Banyanum Marsoos. In May, the two countries entered a brief but intense military escalation after India, without evidence, blamed Pakistan for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. On May 6–7, New Delhi launched air strikes that killed civilians, followed by a week-long missile exchange. A US-brokered ceasefire ended the war.

The list of museums includes several government-owned sites, including the Quaid-i-Azam House Museum, Mohenjo Daro, Sindh Provincial Museum in Hyderabad, Folk and Craft Museum in Sehwan Sharif, Banbhore Museum near Thatta, Kot Diji Museum Khairpur, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Museum in Larkana.

Other places include the Mukhi House, Umarkot Fort Museum, Naukot Fort Museum, Laar Museum Badin, Marvi Cultural Centre Bhalwa, Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso and Bhit Shah Cultural Centre.

“Access to archaeological and heritage sites will also be free, including Shah Jahan Mosque Thatta, Mohenjo Daro, Bhanbhore, Kot Diji, Satiyyan Jo Astaan, Umarkot Fort, and Naukot Fort,” said the notification.

The announcement further stated that a 50 per cent discount will be applied on all departmental publications, including books available at official book stores, along with free access to all tourist sites managed by the department.

Furthermore, access to the Archives Gallery at Karachi —featuring rare documents, manuscripts, and photographs — will be free, as well as art galleries including Sambara Art Gallery Karachi, Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Hyderabad, and Mehran Arts Council Gallery Hyderabad.

“The department has also decided to organise grand musical events in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Karachi’s National Stadium,” the notification added.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the department’s provincial minister, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh. Acting Secretary, Director General of Archaeology and Antiquities Abdul Fateh Sheikh, Managing Director Tourism Fayyaz Shah and other officers also attended the meeting.

“Famous singers in the country will showcase their talent in the musical event,” the statement said. “National flags and lights will be installed at all tourist, cultural and ancient places. This time, the entire nation will celebrate the festival of independence with enthusiasm.”

In January, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah stressed the importance of promoting Sindh’s tourism potential through national and international platforms. He directed the relevant departments to work collaboratively for the implementation of tourism projects, including comprehensive plans for Keenjher Lake, Haleji Lake, and Gorakh Hill Resort.