Sukkur businessman dies after robbers throw him from rooftop

Our Correspondent Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 09:55am

SUKKUR: Four armed robbers broke into a house, overpowered and manhandled the couple present inside and later threw the man – a prominent businessman -- from the rooftop to kill him.

The incident took place during Sunday-Monday night in the house of Bilawal Bhatti, who lives next to the residence of Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, in Rizwan Colony of Rohri taluka in Sukkur district.

The robbers comfortably collected cash and valuables and fled the house leaving the businessman’s wife in trauma.

It was stated that the robbers had overpowered the couple and were busy collecting cash and valuables but when Mr Bhatti tried to put up resistance. The robbers turned aggressive and started beating up the couple. They then dragged Mr Bhatti to an open area on the rooftop and threw him down.

The businessman suffered serious injuries and died a little later.

Residents of the neighbourhood had come out of their houses upon hearing Mr Bhatti’s screams and rushed to his rescue but the robbers managed to flee the house.

Mr Bhatti was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

‘One of the robbers shot dead’

A strong contingent of police proceeded to the house to collect details of the incident. A police team was sent after the robbers.

The team claimed that the robbers were spotted in the Jaara Mah area and challenged.

The suspects responded with firing which led to an encounter, the police said, adding that one of the suspects was shot dead but his associates managed to flee.

They identified the killed suspect as Hubdar Shaikh.

A TT pistol was seized from the dead suspect, they said.

Sukkur SSP Azhar Khan Mughal, meanwhile, formed a team comprising the DSPs of Rohri and Mundo Dero and in-charge of the local CIA office to launch a hunt for the fugitive suspects.

The team conducted raids at suspected hideouts of the outlaws and picked up several persons for interrogation.

However, the robbers could not be arrested till late Monday evening.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2025

