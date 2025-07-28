Situationer: Legal aid expansion ‘blessing’ for less privileged litigants

• Rs115m disbursed under LJCP’s initiative among over 7,000 deserving litigants since 2012

• SCBA president hopes move will reduce gaps between case hearings

A RECENT move by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to expand free legal aid initiatives to all levels of the judiciary is expected to come as a blessing for scores of litigants, whose inability to engage experienced counsel could’ve otherwise delayed their cases indefinitely.

The initiative, recently anno­unced by the commission led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, expands the legal aid facility, which was earlier only available in the lower judiciary.

Now, litigants can avail this facility from the magistrate courts right up to the superior judiciary.

Since 2012, around Rs115 million have been provided to underprivileged people to help cover the cost of pursuing cases in courts.

The funds were provided by the District Legal Empowerment Committees (DLECs), an initiative aimed at ensuring universal access to justice. So far, the initiative has provided free legal aid to over 7,000 litigants across Pakistan, a source told Dawn.

The committees were constituted by the LJCP to help those unable to pursue cases in courts due to financial constraints.

The commission’s secretariat supports these committees through the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), which covers the costs of lawyers, court fees, copying charges, process fees and any other expenses.

These DLECs are functioning in 132 districts across Pakistan, including the ex-Fata region.

To apply for funding, deserving litigants submit a request on plain paper to the district and sessions judge with a copy of their identification document.

The litigants are provided funds to pursue criminal, civil and family matters. The funds are given to lawyers in two instalments: at the time of assigning the case and the final instalment after the case is decided.

According to the breakdown of Rs114.8m disbursed under the initiative, Rs33.8m was released to 36 DLECs in Punjab, Rs20.8m to 27 committees in Sindh, Rs31.6m to 35 committees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs25.8m to 32 committees in Balochistan and Rs2.8m to two committees in Islamabad.

Under the programme, the district jail superintendent can also forward applications of under-trial or convicted prisoners or any inmate if they need assistance to pursue their cases.

The committee can also consider cases referred by any court for legal aid to those with pending cases.

‘Blessing’ for litigants

The financial assistance available for each litigant has also been enhanced from Rs40,000 to Rs50,000.

Appreciating the initiative, Supreme Court Bar Association President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta said the programme will prove to be a “blessing”, especially to inmates whose cases remained pending for years only because they could not afford a lawyer to represent them in courts.

Now, their cases will be heard on time, Mr Atta said. He added sometimes, the litigants’ inability to hire an experienced counsel due to financial issues complicates their cases.

This issue has also been rectified through the initiative since DLECs will select lawyers from a list provided by the district and sessions judges concerned or by the superior judiciary.

When asked whether Rs50,000 were enough for litigants to pursue cases, Mr Atta said the initiative was a start and the funding might get enhanced in future.

The DLECs, presided over by the district and sessions judge, comprised the district co-ordination officer/deputy commissioner/political agent, superintendent, district jail, district bar association president and a civil society representative as members.

As per the directions of AJDF, banners and posters are displayed in court premises, bar rooms, offices of the deputy commissioners and district revenue officers and district jails to inform litigants and under-trial prisoners about the facility.

The internal audit of the fund is conducted annually in accordance with relevant laws of provincial governments.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2025