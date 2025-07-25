E-Paper | July 25, 2025

Rizwan to lead Pakistan in West Indies ODI series

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against West Indies as a 16-member ODI squad was announced by the Men’s National Selection Committee, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

“The series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Aug 8, 10 and 12,” the statement said.

“Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI squad, while Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are part of the ODI squad,” it added.

The PCB also said that Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals against the West Indies, scheduled on July 31, Aug 2 and 3, at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in USA’s Lauderhill.

“Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I side, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the squad in this format,” the statement read.

It added that Pakistan will arrive in the USA on July 27 following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh.

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

A day earlier, paceman Sal­man Mirza grabbed three wickets and opener Sahib­zada Farhan struck an aggr­essive fifty in Pakistan’s consolation 74-run win in the third T20 as Bangladesh took the series 2-1.

