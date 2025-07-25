Lahore court issues arrest warrant for PTI’s Shibli Faraz, summons Imran Khan in Islamabad police attack case

A Lahore court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Senate opposition leader and PTI leader Shibli Faraz as well as summoned his party’s founder Imran Khan in connection with a case involving an alleged attack on the Islamabad Police outside Khan’s residence in 2023.

In March 2023, the Islamabad police lodged a first information report (FIR) against PTI founder Imran, party leader Faraz, along with 150 other party workers, for harassing and hurling life threats at an Islamabad police team when it visited Zaman Park in Lahore to arrest the former premier for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The FIR was registered by the Race Course police on the complaint of Islamabad Secretariat Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Tahir, who alleged that Imran, with the connivance of Faraz and 150 charged party workers, committed a crime by dodging and barring the Islamabad police from discharging their duty.

Today, Judicial Magistrate Sohail Rafique, presiding over the case, ordered a non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz and issued a summons notice to Adiala Jail authorities asking them to present the incarcerated PTI leader to the court.

Imran — who is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail — has been summoned to court on July 30.

According to a Dawn report, the Islamabad Police team had decided to call off the “operation” since PTI leader Faraz informed them that Imran was “not available”.

However, later in the day, Imran’s presence at his residence was confirmed as he spoke to supporters from the same location. In response, the Islamabad police said action would be taken against Senator Faraz for “misrepresenting facts” in the way of legal action.

Earlier this month, several PTI leaders were handed down decade-long sentences by two anti-terrorism courts in Lahore and Sargodha in connection with cases registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an Islamabad district and sessions court sentenced 13 PTI supporters to six months in jail in cases pertaining to last year’s November “Final Call” protests.