At least 9 dead as floods, landslides continue to ravage GB: officials

At least nine people have died as floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain continue to wreak havoc on Gilgit Baltistan, officials said on Friday.

The devastating impacts of climate change have become more visible in GB as the region experienced cloudburst-induced floods that claimed lives and damaged infrastructure. On Monday, floods triggered by heavy rain swept through GB’s Babusar area in Diamer district and Naran, leaving many stranded. Subsequently, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a landslide alert for the northern areas of the country.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, in a statement, confirmed that nine people have lost their lives in the floods and landslides across the region — including two women and two children — while the search for people swept away by the flood is still underway.

In his statement, he estimated that the “number of people swept away by floodwater could be around 12-14.” On the other hand, more than a dozen people were reported to be injured in the floods.

“Over 300 stranded tourists have been rescued so far,” he said, adding that rescue operations have been challenging as floods and landslides continue to ravage parts of the region.

Detailing the property damage caused by floods and landslides, he stated, “In total, more than 500 houses have been destroyed due to the floods and about 12 kilometres of roads have been destroyed as well.”

He went on to say: “A total of 27 bridges and 22 vehicles were also destroyed by the floodwaters across the region, along with countless shops, cattle sheds and logs of timber.”

Both the Pakistan Army and GB scouts played an active role in the rescue and search operation, he said.

“Efforts are also underway to provide water and electricity to thousands of people who are now deprived of these facilities as a result of damage to the water supply and electricity grids,” Faraq said in his statement.

Search for drowned teenager continues in Punjab

Meanwhile, a search operation was underway to find the body of 17-year-old Arman, who was swept away while crossing a nullah in Gujar Khan on Wednesday, a Rescue 1122 official said on Friday.

“Rescue divers have combed through an area 12 km from the site of the accident without any success”, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Sibghatullah said in a statement.

“The heirs of the victim have expressed their satisfaction over the rescue efforts,” he added.

On Thursday, residents of the housing society where the teenager lived blocked Rawalpindi’s Grand Trunk Road after the rescue teams could not recover the body.

The boy was walking on a small passage when high-speed torrents swept him away in deep waters.

Two of his relatives jumped into the water to rescue him, but they told Dawn.com that the water was moving at high speed and the boy could not be saved.