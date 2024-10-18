Pak-American committee endorses Trump, citing ‘legislative coup’ against Imran during Biden term

The Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC USA) endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for the November 5 US elections on Friday, citing an alleged “legislative coup” by the Pakistani government under the Biden administration that led to the ousting of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the US, a PAC refers to an organisation that pools campaign contributions from members and donates those funds to support or oppose candidates, ballot initiatives, or legislation.

PAKPAC USA, which promotes Pakistan’s interests in the US Congress, claims it aims to strengthen democracy in Pakistan and does not support or oppose any political party or group.

Imran was removed from office in 2022 after the opposition, according to to Article 95 of the Constitution, moved a successful no-confidence motion against him.

The former premier has repeatedly claimed that his government was sent packing and PM Shehbaz’s regime was subsequently “imposed” on the country as part of a “conspiracy” hatched by the US against his insistence on having an independent foreign policy.

According to a statement issued by PAKPAC on the X platform, the committee was “proud to endorse former president Donald Trump” for the US elections next month.

“We believe the former president is the candidate who will improve US-Pakistan relations, secure the release of all wrongfully imprisoned political prisoners in Pakistan, and work towards reversal of Pakistan’s dangerous democratic backsliding,” the statement said.

It added that the former US president had met with the ex-premier Imran during his visit to the US, fostering dialogue between the two nations.

During Trump’s presidency, it continued, administration officials travelled to Pakistan, engaging in direct talks with Pakistani ministers, alleging that such efforts were seen under the Biden/Harris administration.

It alleged that, under US President Biden, “the Pakistani government was pushed into a legislative coup against the popular and democratically elected” premier Imran.

“And the administration has done nothing since to secure the release of the former prime minister and other political prisoners,” it said, adding that international observers and state department officials have acknowledged election irregularities.

“After tireless discussions with the Harris campaign, we fear these policies would persist under a Harris presidency, further straining relations between our two nations,” it said.

“We believe that Trump’s leadership will promote stronger diplomatic and economic ties, and ensure that Pakistani-American interests are represented at the highest levels of government,” it added.

In 2022, the US State Department denied Imran’s claim that Washington was behind an alleged conspiracy to overthrow his government. According to Khan, Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State, had allegedly threatened a regime change in Pakistan.

In response to the allegations, US’s Deputy State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter said, “Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

Later, the US State Department called Imran’s arrest in the Toshakhana case “Pakistan’s internal matter” and a spokesperson from the department stated, “We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world.”

Earlier this year, US Senator Chuck Schumer warned regarding Imran Khan’s safety when speaking to Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan, according to The Intercept. He had previously said that the former PM’s anti-American statements worsened tensions between the two countries stating, “Your former prime minister did not talk positive about the US,” Geo News reported.