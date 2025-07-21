13 terrorists killed in Malakand, Kalat operations: ISPR

• Woman killed, two hurt in suspected ‘drone strike’ in Upper South Waziristan

• Seven police officials abducted in separate incidents

PESHAWAR/ QUETTA: Security forces killed 13 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Malakand and Kalat districts, the military said on Sunday.

Nine terrorists were eliminated and eight arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district, while four others were killed in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in separate statements.

The four-day intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Malakand was conducted in coordination with police, Levies, the Counter-Terrorism Dep­art­ment (CTD) and the district admi­nistration in Malakand district. The ISPR said the operation was launched after reports of the presence of militants linked to what the statement described as an “Indian proxy”.

The troops surrounded and effectively engaged the militants’ location and killed nine and arrested eight others after intense and multiple fire exchanges, the ISPR said, adding that two hideouts used by militants were also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the state’s counterterrorism efforts,” the statement read.

It said that sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other militants in the area, as the security forces and law enforcement agencies, in step with the nation, were determined to wipe out the menace of militancy from the country.

In Kalat, four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The ISPR said the operation targeted the reported presence of militants associated with the Indian proxy group ‘Fitna al Hindustan’.

“During the conduct of the operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense exchange of fire, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” it said. “Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.”

President, PM commend security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday commended the security forces and Levies for eliminating “Khwarij terrorists” in the Malakand operation.

In a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat, he said the nation was united in its resolve to root out terrorism and vowed that “terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan” would be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the army, police, Levies, CTD and district administration for the successful joint operation against “Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists” in Malakand.

“This successful operation against terrorists is a great example of coordination between different agencies,” he said. “The entire nation stands with security forces in the war against terrorism.”

He expressed the government’s resolve to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Woman killed in ‘drone strike’

In a separate development, a woman was killed and two others injured in a suspected quadcopter drone strike, while seven police personnel were allegedly abducted in two separate incidents in Upper South Waziristan district on Sunday.

According to local sources, the drone strike occurred in Malikshahi, a locality in the Zhawar area of Shaktoi tehsil. The attack killed a woman on the spot, while another woman and a young girl were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident sparked panic among residents, who condemned the strike as a blatant violation of human rights. Locals called on authorities to take immediate notice and ensure justice for the victims.

The district administration confirmed the incident and expressed support for the affected family. However, District Police Officer (DPO) Arshad Khan said the department had “no idea” about the source or motive behind the attack.

No official statement was immediately issued regarding responsibility for the strike, further fuelling fear and speculation in the area.

Seven policemen abducted

Meanwhile, seven police officials, including a sub-inspector, were reportedly abducted in two separate incidents in Upper South Waziristan.

DPO Khan confirmed that three policemen from Ladha police station went missing during routine patrol duty near the Chalerai area of Makin tehsil. Communication with the team was abruptly lost and their whereabouts remain unknown.

In a second incident, four more officers, including a sub-inspector, went missing from the Shahoor area within the jurisdiction of the Sararogha police station. The incidents have raised serious concerns among law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the region.

DPO Khan said a comprehensive investigation had been launched to determine all possible angles. Joint efforts by police, security forces and intelligence agencies are underway to locate the missing personnel.

The incidents have increased tensions and anxiety among locals.

Residents have demanded a transparent inquiry and swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The law and order situation in the tribal districts, particularly Upper and Lower South Waziristan and North Waziristan, has deteriorated significantly over the past year. The region has witnessed a sharp increase in militant activity, including bomb blasts, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom and coordinated attacks on security forces and police.

The increasing frequency of such incidents has instilled widespread fear among citizens, who are urging the government and security institutions to take swift and effective measures to restore order and ensure the safety of citizens.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta, Umer Farooq in Peshawar and A.K. Wazir in South Waziristan contributed to this report

