Israeli forces kill 115 Palestinians waiting for UN aid

CAIRO: At least 115 people seeking aid were killed by Israel while they waited for UN aid trucks in northern Gaza on Sunday, Gaza’s health ministry said, as Israel issued new evacuation orders for areas packed with displaced Gazans, some of whom began to leave.

The ministry said dozens of people were also wounded in the incident in northern Gaza, in one of the highest reported tolls among repeated recent cases in which aid seekers have been killed. Six other people were killed near another aid site in the south, it said.

In total, health authorities said 88 people had been killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday.

After Israel’s military dropped leaflets urging people to evacuate from neighbourhoods in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, residents said Israeli planes struck three houses in the area.

Dozens of families began leaving their homes, carrying some of their belongings. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans have been sheltering in the Deir al-Balah area.

Starvation on the rise

Much of Gaza has been reduced to a wasteland during more than 21 months of war and there are fears of accelerating starvation.

Palestinian health officials said hundreds of people could soon die as hospitals were inundated with patients suffering from dizziness and exhaustion due to the scarcity of food and a collapse in aid deliveries.

“We warn that hundreds of people whose bodies have wasted away are at risk of imminent death due to hunger,” the Palestinian health ministry said.

The United Nations also said on Sunday that civilians were starving and needed an urgent influx of aid.

Residents said it was becoming impossible to find essential food such as flour. The Gaza health ministry said at least 71 children had died of malnutrition during the war, and 60,000 others were suffering from symptoms of malnutrition.

Later on Sunday, it said 18 people have died of hunger in the past 24 hours.

Food prices have increased well beyond what most of the population of more than two million can afford.

Several people said they either had one meal or no meal in the past 24 hours.

“As a father, I wake up in the early morning to look for food, for even a loaf of bread for my five children, but all in vain,” said Ziad, a nurse.

“People who didn’t die of bombs will die of hunger. We want an end to this war now, a truce, even for two months,” he said.

Others said they felt dizzy walking in the streets and that many fainted as they walked. Fathers leave tents to avoid questions by their children about what to eat.

UNRWA demands more aid

UNRWA, the UN refugee agency dedicated to Palestinians, demanded Israel allow more aid trucks into Gaza, saying it had enough food for the entire population for over three months which was not allowed in.

Some Palestinians suggested the move on Deir al-Balah might be an attempt to put pressure on Hamas to make more concessions in long-running ceasefire negotiations.

Israel and Hamas are engaged in indirect talks in Doha aimed at reaching a 60-day truce and Israeli prisoners’ deal, although there has been no sign of breakthrough.

Pope Leo XIV slammed the “barbarity” of the war in Gaza on Sunday and urged against the “indiscriminate use of force”, just days after a deadly strike by Israel’s military on a Catholic church.

“I once again ask for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer at Castel Gandolfo, the papal summer residence near Rome.

The pope, who spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the morning after Thursday’s strike, spoke of his “deep sorrow” for the attack on the Holy Family Church.

The church was sheltering around 600 displaced people, the majority of them children.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025