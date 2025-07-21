E-Paper | July 21, 2025

Mob torches water tanker after death of two cousins near Karachi’s Kalapul

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 11:01am

KARACHI: Two teenagers were killed when a fast-moving water tanker hit their motorbike in the Defence area on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident sparked a violent reaction from the people who set the water tanker on fire.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the incident took place on the main Korangi Road near Kalapul at 3:30pm.

He said that three cousins were riding a motorcycle when the tanker hit their two-wheelers and ran them over.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in a rickshaw where doctors pronounced two of them dead on arrival. The third one remained safe.

The police identified the deceased as Ayan Afzal Shah, 15, and Tauseef Sohail Shah, 13.

The tanker driver attempted to flee but other motorcyclists chased him and intercepted the vehicle. However, the driver abandoned the tanker and escaped from the scene, the police said, adding that the enraged people set the heavy vehicle on fire.

The DIG said that some persons who allegedly took part in setting the tanker on fire were detained.

Defence SHO Hukam Dad said the police approached the tanker owner who promised to hand over the driver responsible for the fatal accident to the police.

Later, the bodies were shifted to the residence of the deceased in Korangi’s Bilal Colony for burial after completion of medico-legal formalities at the JPMC.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resilience or ruin
Updated 21 Jul, 2025

Resilience or ruin

THE utter devastation witnessed across Pakistan this monsoon season is, tragically, neither new nor unexpected....
Handle with care
21 Jul, 2025

Handle with care

HERITAGE sites are pathways to the past that vitalise the present and provide vision for the future. While Karachi...
Death penalty
21 Jul, 2025

Death penalty

IT is a welcome step, albeit one that feels insufficient in its scope. The Senate last week passed a bill to abolish...
Beyond the surplus
Updated 20 Jul, 2025

Beyond the surplus

Long-term solution to our recurring balance-of-payments crises lies in resolving the structural gaps.
Dire straits
20 Jul, 2025

Dire straits

THE state has a major problem on its hands. The people of KP are repeatedly making it clear that they have no ...
Attack mindset
20 Jul, 2025

Attack mindset

HAVING begun Mike Hesson’s era as head coach with a convincing home Twenty20 series victory against Bangladesh,...