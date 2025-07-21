Mob torches water tanker after death of two cousins near Karachi’s Kalapul

KARACHI: Two teenagers were killed when a fast-moving water tanker hit their motorbike in the Defence area on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident sparked a violent reaction from the people who set the water tanker on fire.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the incident took place on the main Korangi Road near Kalapul at 3:30pm.

He said that three cousins were riding a motorcycle when the tanker hit their two-wheelers and ran them over.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in a rickshaw where doctors pronounced two of them dead on arrival. The third one remained safe.

The police identified the deceased as Ayan Afzal Shah, 15, and Tauseef Sohail Shah, 13.

The tanker driver attempted to flee but other motorcyclists chased him and intercepted the vehicle. However, the driver abandoned the tanker and escaped from the scene, the police said, adding that the enraged people set the heavy vehicle on fire.

The DIG said that some persons who allegedly took part in setting the tanker on fire were detained.

Defence SHO Hukam Dad said the police approached the tanker owner who promised to hand over the driver responsible for the fatal accident to the police.

Later, the bodies were shifted to the residence of the deceased in Korangi’s Bilal Colony for burial after completion of medico-legal formalities at the JPMC.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025