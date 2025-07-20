Bangladesh send Pakistan in to bat in first T20

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Sunday.

Last month, Pakistan had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match home T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Das-led Bangladesh will take the field on the back of an away 2-1 T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka last week.

Pakistan are visiting Bangladesh for the first time since December 2021 as they arrived in the country on Wednesday, after taking part in an extensive training camp in Karachi, the PCB said.

Bangladesh have brought in pacer Taskin Ahmed after he missed the last two T20s in the team’s 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan gave a T20 debut to 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza, while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returns for his first international appearance since January 2024.

The remaining two matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Dhaka.

Earlier in the month, the PCB anno­unced a 15-member squad for the series, with five frontline players, including former captains Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afr­idi, omitted for a second series in a row.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN) and Morshed Ali Khan (BAN) TV umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN) Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)