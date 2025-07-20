Clinical Bangladesh thump Pakistan in first T20I

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman rocked Pakistan for 110 before opener Parvez Hossain hit an unbeaten 50 as Bangladesh won the first Twenty20 international by seven wickets in Dhaka on Sunday.

Taskin finished with 3-22 while Rahman grabbed 2-6 in his four economical overs to dismiss the visitors in 19.3 overs for Pakistan’s lowest total against Bangladesh in all T20Is.

Parvez smashed five sixes and three boundaries in his 39-ball 56 not out to help the home team chase down the target in 15.3 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Debutant Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza (2-23) jolted Bangladesh with wickets of Tanzid Hasan (one) and Litton Das (one) early on but Parvez and Towhid Hridoy (36) added 73 for the third wicket to ease up the chase.

It was only Bangladesh’s fourth win over Pakistan in 23 T20Is.

For Pakistan, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scored with a 34-ball 44, which included six boundaries and a six, while Abbas Afridi scored 22 and Khushdil Shah 17.

Pakistan’s previous lowest T20I total against Bangladesh was 127-5 at the same venue in 2021.

Litton admitted batting was not easy on a slow pitch.

“It’s not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way we batted, it looked good,” said Litton. “We took early wickets and that’s the key point.”

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha blamed poor batting.

“It wasn’t enough on the board as we lost wickets at regular intervals which we have to talk about before the second game,” said Salman.

Sent into bat, Pakistan had a disastrous start, with half the side dismissed for 46 in the eighth over with Saim Ayub (six), Mohammad Haris (four) and Agha (three) falling cheaply.

Hasan Nawaz fell without scoring and Mohammad Nawaz made just three.

Zaman, dropped on four and 30, added 24 for the sixth wicket before he was run out after being sent back by Khushdil Shah but was caught out of his crease.

Shah and Abbas took Pakistan past the 100-mark during their 33-run stand for the seventh wicket, hitting four sixes during their short stand.

The remaining matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Dhaka.

Last month, Pakistan had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match home T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Das-led Bangladesh took the field today on the back of an away 2-1 T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka last week.

Pakistan are visiting Bangladesh for the first time since December 2021 as they arrived in the country on Wednesday, after taking part in an extensive training camp in Karachi, the PCB said.

Pakistan gave a T20 debut to 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza, while spinning all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returns for his first international appearance since January 2024.

Earlier in the month, the PCB anno­unced a 15-member squad for the series, with five frontline players, including former captains Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afr­idi, omitted for a second series in a row.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.