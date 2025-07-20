E-Paper | July 20, 2025

CM Maryam sets July 30 deadline for ‘no-bird zones’ around Lahore airport

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 11:51am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has set July 30 deadline for clearing the places declared as “no-bird zones” around Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

“An operation to secure an 8km radius around the airport under the no-bird zone initiative has been intensified,” an official said on Saturday.

The wildlife, EPA teams and the district administration have launched joint actions.

“To prevent birds presence near the airport, clean-up efforts have been accelerated in areas under Lahore Cantonment, Walton Cantonment, and LWMC jurisdiction,” the official said.

In Alfaisal Town, pigeon nesting sites have been dismantled, surveillance of poultry shops has been increased, and de-nesting operations have been completed at the Garrison Club.

A complete ban has also been imposed on feeding birds at slaughterhouses, poultry farms, shrines, and rooftops.

Key areas under strict surveillance include Barkat Road, Bedian Road, DHA, Askari, Walton Road, and Gaddafi Stadium. Bird cages have been removed from Bahar Shah Road and Zarrar Shaheed Road.

De-nesting operations have been completed in Shalamar Bagh, Bhatti Chowk, Jail Road, Mughalpura, and RA Bazaar.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2025

