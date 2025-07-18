E-Paper | July 18, 2025

Guard who slapped KU professor suspended: Karachi University Teachers’ Society

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 10:19am

KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers’ Society has said that a senior official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh has suspended one of their own personnel who assaulted Prof Afaq Ahmad Siddiqui in the varsity’s Staff Town.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, a Kuts delegation along with Prof Siddiqui met a sector commander of the paramilitary force, who suspended the Rangers guard concerned and issued orders to initiate a departmental action against him.

On July 15, Prof Siddiqui and the guard of his next-door neighbour, who is a senior Rangers official, had an altercation over the burning of garbage by the latter at the officer’s residence. The professor said that the guard misbehaved and slapped him on the face.

Dawn sought confirmation from a Rangers spokesperson, but no response was received by the time this report was filed.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025

