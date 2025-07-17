Punjab Police arrest Bushra Bibi’s son for shooting domestic servant at Pakpattan home

The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested former first lady Bushra Bibi’s son, Musa Maneka, for allegedly attempting to kill his domestic servant by shooting him at his Pakpattan residence.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the complaint of the servant’s father at Saddar Police Station under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant said that he and his son worked at Maneka’s residence, adding that the incident occurred at 11am when his son placed two bedsheets outside the bedroom, prompting Maneka to ask his son why he touched the bedsheets.

The son responded by saying, “I kept the sheets outside with care,” according to the FIR. “The suspect became enraged and shot my son using a pistol,” it added.

“My son was hit in front of his left knee, and the bullet passed through his leg, causing him to fall,” the complainant said. He also stated that two other people witnessed the incident, who reached there after hearing the gunshots.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal Chaddar told Dawn.com that police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

“I entered the premises and confronted Maneka, taking him into custody,” he said, adding that the suspect was currently held at the Saddar Police station and that the police had recovered the pistol which was used in the incident.

Rescue 1122 immediately took the injured servant to District Headquarters Hospital Pakpattan for medical treatment, he said.

DPO Chaddar said that “no one is above the law”, adding that the suspect “would not be spared”.

Today is not the suspect’s only run-in with the law. He and his father Khawar Maneka and elder brother were indicted in corruption cases in a reference filed by the Okara deputy commissioner on Aug 23, 2023.

Police also registered an FIR against him on charges of possession of liquor in February 2022.