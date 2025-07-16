FBI adds Iran’s envoy to Pakistan to most wanted list

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, to its Most Wanted list for his alleged involvement in the 2007 abduction of retired FBI agent Robert A. “Bob” Levinson, who disappeared after travelling to Iran’s Kish Island.

On Tuesday evening, the FBI’s Washington Field Office released ‘seeking information’ posters identifying three senior Iranian intelligence officials alleged to have played key roles in Levinson’s disappearance and in efforts to conceal Tehran’s involvement.

Ambassador Moghadam — also known as Ahmad Amirinia — previously headed the operations unit of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), during which time he oversaw agents operating across Europe. He now serves as Iran’s top diplomat in Islamabad.

According to the FBI, Moghadam is suspected of supervising the operation that led to Levinson’s abduction and later taking part in the cover-up. Levinson, a retired FBI special agent, arrived on Kish Island on 8 March 2007 and went missing the following day.

In a statement, the FBI said the posters were released as part of an ongoing investigation into Iranian officials “who allegedly played roles in Bob’s abduction and Iran’s attempt to obfuscate its responsibility”.

The two other officials named are:

Taghi Daneshvar, also known as Sayyed Taghi Ghaemi, a senior MOIS counter-espionage officer who reportedly supervised Mohammad Baseri — also known as Sanai — around the time Levinson disappeared.

Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, a senior MOIS deputy who served as Iran’s ambassador to Albania in 2016. He was expelled from Albania in December 2018 for allegedly “damaging its national security”. The FBI claims he led efforts to shift blame for Levinson’s disappearance to a terrorist group in Pakistan’s Balochistan region.

“These three intelligence officers were among those who allegedly facilitated Bob’s 2007 abduction and the subsequent cover-up by the Iranian government,” said Steven Jensen, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Bob likely later perished in captivity far away from his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Images and a video showing Levinson in captivity surfaced in 2010 and 2011, but there has been no confirmed sighting of him since. In March 2025, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Moghadam and several others in connection with the case.

The FBI maintains that its investigation remains active as it seeks to identify further Iranian officials involved in the abduction. While Pakistani authorities have not been linked to the incident, the case now has a direct connection to Islamabad through Moghadam’s diplomatic posting.