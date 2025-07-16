E-Paper | July 16, 2025

FBI adds Iran’s envoy to Pakistan to most wanted list

Anwar Iqbal Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 08:39am
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam. — Iranian embassy’s website
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam. — Iranian embassy’s website

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, to its Most Wanted list for his alleged involvement in the 2007 abduction of retired FBI agent Robert A. “Bob” Levinson, who disappeared after travelling to Iran’s Kish Island.

On Tuesday evening, the FBI’s Washington Field Office released ‘seeking information’ posters identifying three senior Iranian intelligence officials alleged to have played key roles in Levinson’s disappearance and in efforts to conceal Tehran’s involvement.

Ambassador Moghadam — also known as Ahmad Amirinia — previously headed the operations unit of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), during which time he oversaw agents operating across Europe. He now serves as Iran’s top diplomat in Islamabad.

According to the FBI, Moghadam is suspected of supervising the operation that led to Levinson’s abduction and later taking part in the cover-up. Levinson, a retired FBI special agent, arrived on Kish Island on 8 March 2007 and went missing the following day.

In a statement, the FBI said the posters were released as part of an ongoing investigation into Iranian officials “who allegedly played roles in Bob’s abduction and Iran’s attempt to obfuscate its responsibility”.

The two other officials named are:

Taghi Daneshvar, also known as Sayyed Taghi Ghaemi, a senior MOIS counter-espionage officer who reportedly supervised Mohammad Baseri — also known as Sanai — around the time Levinson disappeared.

Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, a senior MOIS deputy who served as Iran’s ambassador to Albania in 2016. He was expelled from Albania in December 2018 for allegedly “damaging its national security”. The FBI claims he led efforts to shift blame for Levinson’s disappearance to a terrorist group in Pakistan’s Balochistan region.

“These three intelligence officers were among those who allegedly facilitated Bob’s 2007 abduction and the subsequent cover-up by the Iranian government,” said Steven Jensen, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Bob likely later perished in captivity far away from his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Images and a video showing Levinson in captivity surfaced in 2010 and 2011, but there has been no confirmed sighting of him since. In March 2025, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Moghadam and several others in connection with the case.

The FBI maintains that its investigation remains active as it seeks to identify further Iranian officials involved in the abduction. While Pakistani authorities have not been linked to the incident, the case now has a direct connection to Islamabad through Moghadam’s diplomatic posting.

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next deluge
Updated 16 Jul, 2025

The next deluge

Pakistan, and others vulnerable to climatic extremes, must heed the warning before the next deluge arrives — because it surely will.
FC revamp
16 Jul, 2025

FC revamp

WHAT’S in a name? The civilian paramilitary force hitherto known as the Frontier Constabulary will continue to...
Simplified tax forms
16 Jul, 2025

Simplified tax forms

THE rollout of a new interactive tax return form should ease filing by simplifying the procedure, addressing a...
Consolidating gains
Updated 15 Jul, 2025

Consolidating gains

It would not be incorrect to say that the economy is still just a shock away from relapsing into another crisis.
Second thoughts
15 Jul, 2025

Second thoughts

AND, just like that, the PTI’s ill-timed ‘Second Pakistan Movement’ seems to have been put to rest. The...
Wounded women
15 Jul, 2025

Wounded women

MORALITY is a woman’s burden to bear, and the chilling upsurge in gender-based crimes is a reminder of how...