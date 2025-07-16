E-Paper | July 16, 2025

Five bodies found stuck at Sukkur Barrage gates

Our Correspondent Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 05:49am

SUKKUR: Five unidentified bodies, which after rise in water level came with the flow, were taken out at Sukkur Barrage the other day.

According to details, in a single day, five bodies were spotted stuck in different gates of Sukkur Barrage.

The Rohri police, with the help of Rescue 1122 divers, could only retrieve one body due to a jurisdictional dispute between Sukkur and Rohri police. The body, which was retrieved from Gate No. 62, was transferred to Rohri Taluka Hospital.

Due to the dispute, two bodies remained trapped in Gate No-35 and one each in Gate No.27 and Gate No.46.

Later, those bodies were taken out when the district administration, along with the Rescue 1122 divers, arrived at Sukkur Barrage. The bodies had started decomposing.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025

