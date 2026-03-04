E-Paper | March 04, 2026

X suspends revenue sharing for undisclosed AI war videos

AFP Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 02:28pm
A photo of social media platform X’s logo. — Reuters/File
A photo of social media platform X’s logo. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Social media platform X announced on Tuesday that it would suspend creators from its revenue sharing program for 90 days if they posted AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without disclosing that they were artificially made, the company said.

The policy change, announced by an executive of the Elon Musk-owned platform, targets what the company described as a threat to information authenticity amid the ongoing war pitting the US and Israel against Iran.

“During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground,” X’s head of product Nikita Bier said, adding that current AI technologies make it “trivial to create content that can mislead people”.

X said on Monday that it would “continue to refine” its policies and product to ensure the platform “can be trusted during these critical moments”.

The new AI disclosure policy represents a notable pivot for a platform whose approach to content moderation has been heavily criticised since Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter — subsequently rebranded as X — in October 2022.

Since Musk’s takeover, X has largely sought to remove its policies against misinformation, deeming them censorship.

Under the new rules, repeat offenders face permanent suspension from the Creator Revenue Sharing program, which pays eligible users a share of advertising revenue generated by their posts.

Violations will be flagged through Community Notes — the platform’s crowd-sourced fact-checking system — as well as through metadata and other technical signals embedded in AI-generated content.

Artificial Intelligence
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe