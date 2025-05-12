Replacement of 16 more gates at Sukkur Barrage to begin soon: minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has said that work on the replacement of 14 gates at Sukkur Barrage has been completed and now the government will begin work on 16 gates in the first phase of the project.

The minister said during a visit of the Sukkur Barrage, the North-West Canal and the Kirthar Canal in Dadu that the replacement of the gates would reduce the weight by 3,500 tonnes.

He said the work on the barrage’s infrastructure and the gates had been tested using modern machinery. The gates’ replacement work was expected to be completed by June, he said.

He stressed that there would be no compromise on the quality of the work, and all construction work must meet international standards. The Sindh government was committed to providing all necessary resources for the timely completion of the crucial projects, he said.

He expressed hope the completion of the projects would not only improve the irrigation system but also have a positive impact on Sindh’s agriculture and economy.

He directed contractors to utilise all their capabilities to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

The minister said in Sukkur that this project held immense importance for Sindh’s agricultural economy. Its successful completion would further help enhance the irrigation system, he said.

He instructed officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and promptly addressed any obstacles in the ongoing work.

Later, the minister chaired a meeting to review the ongoing work at Sukkur and Guddu barrages where discussions were held on the barrages’ rehabilitation work and the officials concerned briefed the minister on the progress of the projects.

The minister directed the officials to ensure timely completion of the work as per the approved schedule, conduct field visits regularly and monitor the progress personally.

The meeting was attended by Irrigation Secretary Zarif Khero, Pritam Das (Project Director, Sindh Barrages Improvement Project), Chief Engineers of Sukkur, Right Bank Canal, contractors and senior officials.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2025