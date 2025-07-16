Nine more die, 92 injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as nine people lost their lives and 92 others were injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue1122, three minors died and 17 others were injured in separate incidents in Bahawalnagar, while two teenagers, including a girl, died and 12 injured in Okara in different rain-related incidents.

Meanwhile, three persons died and eight others were injured in Lahore, three were injured in Pakpattan, and four in Sahiwal during the province-wide rains.

According to the emergency service, in some other rain-related incidents, a man died and three others were injured in Bhakkar. It says two persons were injured in Faisalabad, while as many others in Muzaffargarh during the last 24 hours.

It says four persons were injured in Toba Tek Singh, three in Kasur, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, and one each in Rajanpur, Sialkot and Mianwali in rain-related incidents.

More rains forecast for the province

Meanwhile, the weather in Lahore turned pleasant after moderate-to-heavy rain spells in different areas of Lahore.

A maximum of 31mm rain was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, 2mm at Paniwala Talab, 19mm at Qartaba Chowk, 18.5mm at Samanabad, 16mm at Farrukhabad and 15mm each at Iqbal Town, Chowk Nakhuda and Mughalpura. Other areas of the city also received rain between 10mm and 14mm.

During the day-long intermittent showers, Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) workers remained busy clearing the rainwater accumulating in underpasses and on major roads of the city.

Several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped due to the rain in different areas.

The district administration of Lahore implemented a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to meet the challenges of the monsoon season to prevent any hardship for citizens.

Following the latest downpour, the administration and Wasa mobilised their resources, with all assistant commissioners and field staff deployed in different city areas with essential machinery to ensure uninterrupted drainage of rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has ordered the immediate clearing of rainwater from all low-lying areas and affected roads.

The administration has also issued rain advisories, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and maintain a safe distance from electricity poles and wires.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted cloudy weather in the cities of Punjab on Wednesday.

It says there are chances of heavy rains in the upper reaches of rivers, including Lahore. The PDMA’s provincial control room and the district emergency operation centres have also been alerted.

As per the PDMA, heavy rains and strong winds are expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Galiyat, Mianwali, Narowal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and DG Khan.

It warns of flooding in the rivers and canals in low-lying areas. There is also a risk of landslides in the mountainous areas of Murree due to torrential rains. Tourists should be extremely careful during the forecast period.

Heavy rains and wind can damage dilapidated and mud houses. People should take precautionary measures during the rainy season and stay safe, it advises.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the districts expected to receive heavy rains or at risk of flooding, to keep the relevant staff and machinery ready to meet any emergency.

He said that Wasa and other municipal institutions should never allow the rainwater to stagnate in the low-lying areas.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025