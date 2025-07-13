India separatist group says army killed leaders in Myanmar strikes

Separatist militants in northeastern India said the Indian army carried out cross-border drone strikes on the group’s camps in neighbouring Myanmar on Sunday, killing three of its leaders.

Some separatist groups in northeastern India have ethnic, linguistic and cultural ties with minorities across the border in Myanmar and maintain a presence there.

A top commander of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was killed and 19 others wounded in a drone attack in Myanmar near the border, the separatist group said in a series of statements.

According to Indian outlet The Hindustan Times, the ULFA-I claimed over 150 Israeli-made drones were used in the attack.

“Two more senior commanders were killed” in subsequent strikes, the ULFA-I said, adding: “Several other members and civilians were also wounded.”

Indian daily The Hindu reported that, according to the group, the subsequent strikes were carried out with missiles and struck a funeral for the commander killed in the drone attack.

Indian authorities have yet to confirm the strikes.

Camps belonging to another rebel group, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), were also targeted, the ULFA-I added.

The ULFA-I is one of several insurgent groups in India, and wants independence for the northeastern state of Assam, while the PLA advocates for the secession of Manipur state.

One faction of the ULFA laid down arms and signed a peace deal with the Indian government in 2023. According to the Indian outlet The Deccan Herald, the group was split, with those against talks making up the ULFA-I faction.

Separatist attacks have drastically reduced in recent years, but the violence has killed thousands of people, mostly civilians, over the last three decades.