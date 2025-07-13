E-Paper | July 13, 2025

India separatist group says army killed leaders in Myanmar strikes

AFP | Dawn.com Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 05:51pm

Separatist militants in northeastern India said the Indian army carried out cross-border drone strikes on the group’s camps in neighbouring Myanmar on Sunday, killing three of its leaders.

Some separatist groups in northeastern India have ethnic, linguistic and cultural ties with minorities across the border in Myanmar and maintain a presence there.

A top commander of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was killed and 19 others wounded in a drone attack in Myanmar near the border, the separatist group said in a series of statements.

According to Indian outlet The Hindustan Times, the ULFA-I claimed over 150 Israeli-made drones were used in the attack.

“Two more senior commanders were killed” in subsequent strikes, the ULFA-I said, adding: “Several other members and civilians were also wounded.”

Indian daily The Hindu reported that, according to the group, the subsequent strikes were carried out with missiles and struck a funeral for the commander killed in the drone attack.

Indian authorities have yet to confirm the strikes.

Camps belonging to another rebel group, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), were also targeted, the ULFA-I added.

The ULFA-I is one of several insurgent groups in India, and wants independence for the northeastern state of Assam, while the PLA advocates for the secession of Manipur state.

One faction of the ULFA laid down arms and signed a peace deal with the Indian government in 2023. According to the Indian outlet The Deccan Herald, the group was split, with those against talks making up the ULFA-I faction.

Separatist attacks have drastically reduced in recent years, but the violence has killed thousands of people, mostly civilians, over the last three decades.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid worries
Updated 13 Jul, 2025

Hybrid worries

Once elected office is reduced to theatre, useful only for maintaining appearances, it becomes a stage for managing perceptions rather than exercising power.
Bitter taste
13 Jul, 2025

Bitter taste

THE government’s plan to import 350,000 tonnes of sugar, months after allowing the export of more than twice that...
No red lines
13 Jul, 2025

No red lines

THE US’ move to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied...
Gruesome murders
Updated 12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

Long-term security can only be achieved when there is equitable development across Balochistan.
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...