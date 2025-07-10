Interior minister rebuts rumours about President Zardari ‘resigning’ from office

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday rebutted rumours of President Asif Ali Zardari being asked to resign, terming it a “malicious campaign”.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief of army staff,” Naqvi wrote on X.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he asserted.

“The president of Pakistan enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces,” the minister said.

He quoted President Zardari as having “clearly” stated: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

Naqvi stressed that the “sole focus” of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir was Pakistan’s strength and stability, and “nothing else”.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah,” Naqvi added.

Over the past couple of years, social media campaigns against the army have escalated, reflecting broader tensions within the country’s political and social fabric.

The government, as well as the military, have repeatedly warned about “fake news and propaganda” proliferating on social media, with military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry saying that not enough was being done against “digital terrorism” under the laws.

In May, President Zardari and PM Shehbaz formally decorated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir with the rank of field marshal for his “sagacious leadership and exceptional strategy” during the recent conflict with India.

In a subsequent dinner hosted by the army chief, Field Marshal Munir lauded the political leadership for their “strategic foresight” during Marka-i-Haq against India.

The next month, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who belongs to PM Shehbaz’s PML-N, hailed the “existing hybrid model of governance” in the country. In a separate interview, he also termed it as a “practical necessity” for Pakistan, saying the system was “doing wonders”.

In May 2024, the army chief and President Zardari had expressed their concern over “baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals” against the army for their political interests.