Occupants of nine buildings start vacating as demolition drive begins in Karachi’s Lyari

• Lyari residents protest against ‘building safety’ crackdown

• Governor visits affected people, announces 80-sq-yd plots for displaced families

• Five-member inquiry committee tasked with investigating building collapse holds first meeting

KARACHI: With the provincial government setting up a high-powered committee to investigate the recent collapse of a multi-storey building in Lyari that killed 27 people, authorities have ordered occupants of nine “dilapidated” buildings to vacate their homes as an operation begins to demolish one of the “weakened” structures in the same vicinity.

The developments came in the wake of the tragedy, which also left several families displaced and raised alarm over the state of “ageing and illegally constructed buildings” in the city.

Some occupants of such buildings were seen emptying their homes on Tuesday and transporting their belongings to temporary abodes.

A number of residents also staged a protest demonstration, demanding that the government provide alternative housing before demolishing the properties they had purchased with their hard-earned money.

In the early hours of Tuesday, demolition crews began tearing down one of the nine newly identified structures as part of an emergency safety drive.

Officials said the buildings had been found to be structurally “unsound” and posed a severe risk to occupants and nearby residents.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) confirmed that notices had been issued to the occupants, urging them to vacate immediately in order to avoid further tragedies.

Governor visits displaced families

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Tuesday visited the site of the collapsed building.

During the visit, he faced a group of emotional residents and activists demanding accountability and immediate relief.

Public outrage over the tragedy continues and has led to street protests in the affected area.

Mr Tessori, accompanied by senior administration officials, met with the affected families and promised swift support.

He announced that each displaced family would be allotted an 80-square-yard residential plot.

“We stand with the victims during this difficult time. We will ensure no family is left without shelter,” he said, adding that interim housing arrangements would be made until permanent plots are allocated.

Speaking to the media, Governor Tessori vowed to personally look into the matter.

“I will be sending all my recommendations regarding this tragedy to the Sindh government through a formal letter. This is no minor matter. There will be no silence, and those responsible will be held to account,” he stated.

He also urged the provincial government to provide six months’ rent and temporary relocation within the same locality for residents evacuated from the dangerously unsafe buildings.

He further assured that the Governor House would remain actively engaged in relief efforts, offering essential support including ration supplies and employment opportunities for the affected families.

As the government continues to identify more dangerous structures, questions remain about the authorities’ capacity to both enforce regulations and ensure humane treatment of residents displaced by such enforcement.

Five-member committee notified

The Sindh government on Tuesday formed a five-member inquiry committee headed by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, comprising Special Secretary Ayesha Hameed, SBCA’s Nadeem Ahmed and Asif Ali Langah and the local government department’s Hammadullah Seehar.

“The committee has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, which occurred on 4 July 2025, and submit its findings within 48 hours. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) also mandate the committee to identify those responsible for negligence and propose recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future,” said a statement detailing the notification.

“Furthermore, the committee is tasked with developing a mechanism for the evacuation of residents from buildings deemed dangerous. It has been authorised to co-opt any relevant officer required during the course of the inquiry.”

The committee held its maiden meeting on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2025