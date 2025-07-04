E-Paper | July 04, 2025

Israel minister says army will ‘ensure Iran cannot threaten’ country again

AFP Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 02:59pm

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month, in comments released on Friday.

“The Israeli military’s current mission is to prepare an enforcement plan to ensure that Iran cannot threaten Israel again,” Katz said at a meeting with military leaders on Thursday, according to a statement released by his ministry.

“The army must prepare on the intelligence and operational level to ensure that the air force maintains air superiority over Tehran, the ability to enforce restrictions on Iran and prevent it from rebuilding its capabilities,” he added.

Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran on June 13 following a decades-long shadow war, saying it aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon — an ambition Tehran has consistently denied — and degrade its ballistic missile arsenal.

Following a US-announced ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from ever rebuilding its nuclear facilities, raising the prospect of further conflict.

Katz wrote on X on June 27 that the army will “act regularly to thwart such threats”.

Israeli media say the country’s leaders are seeking a similar approach to the one it has adopted in Lebanon.

Its army regularly launches strikes on what it says are suspected Hezbollah militant positions and operatives in Lebanon despite a truce signed in November.

Israel has acknowledged being hit by more than 50 missiles during the 12-day war with Iran, resulting in 28 deaths, according to official figures.

In Iran, Israeli strikes killed more than 900 people, according to the country’s judiciary.

Israel Iran Conflict
World

