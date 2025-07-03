E-Paper | July 03, 2025

TikToker held with 13 guards for ‘public display of arms’ in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 11:46am

LAHORE: The Crime Control Department (CCD) of Lahore police on Wednesday arrested a known TikToker and his 13 security guards for “public display of weapons”.

The police acted when the suspects blatantly violated the Section 144 imposed by the Punjab government to ensure peace in the city during Muharram.

As per CCD sources, TikToker Kashif Zamir, along with his armed bodyguards, traveled on a city road in a double-cabin vehicle. His team recorded video clips showing the weapons displayed by his guards and uploaded the same on social media.

The police say such conduct causes harassment to the public.

A CCD official says the police arrested the TikToker in a raid and recovered firearms from him and his guards, lodging cases against them.

He says the police also recovered videos of the TikToker showing him traveling on different city roads, along with his heavily-armed security guards. The CCD official says that Kashif Zameer is a habitual offender as he was also arrested in the past on the same charges.

Later, a video statement of the TikToker, recorded in police custody, appeared on social media wherein he apologised for taking law into his hands.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2025

