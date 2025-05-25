Punjab govt plans law to rein in goondas

LAHORE: The Punjab government has plans to enact a law to control criminal and anti-social persons commonly known as “goondas”, who make life difficult for the people, in the province.

The new law, The Punjab Control of Goondas and Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2025, will serve as a modern, effective legal tool to tackle organised and habitual crime, protect public safety, and deter anti-social behaviour. The Act, after enactment, will repeal The Punjab Control of Goondas Ordinance, 1959.

The Punjab home department has drafted the new law that provides a comprehensive legal framework for identifying, monitoring and restraining individuals commonly known as “goondas” who pose a threat to public order. The act provides the legal definition of goonda as “a person habitually involved in disorderly conduct, criminal activity, or anti-social behaviour that endangers peace or creates public nuisance”.

The district intelligence committees (DICs) have been empowered to declare an individual a ‘goonda’ based on credible reports from police officers, assistant commissioners, intelligence agencies, or written complaints. There has to be a comprehensive grounds for declaration of `goonda’ which includes involvement in drug trafficking, gambling, extortion, cyber crimes, harassment, organised criminal activity, use of forged documents, display of weapons, running brothel house, impersonation of public officials and other listed offences.

Act provides for empowering dist intelligence committees to declare a person ‘goonda’ and impose penalties; all offences to be non-bailable

Upon declaration, the DIC may impose various restrictions on goondas including, requiring a bond for good behaviour in future, placing the individual on no-fly list, blocking of CNIC and passport, confiscation of digital devices and data, freezing of bank accounts. It also includes observing the community service orders and restriction from visiting sensitive public places.

The Act allows for technical surveillance, including digital monitoring and biometric data collection, to ensure compliance and detect further criminal conduct. The act also provides an appeal mechanism to the aggrieved individuals, who can submit representations to the divisional, provincial, and appellate committees. A dedicated Tribunal, led by a retired district and sessions judge, will hear final appeals.

The proposed Act also gives strict penalties for violating the orders of DIC. The punishment includes imprisonment from three to five years and a fine of up to Rs1.5 million. Furthermore, the repeat offenders will face harsher penalties, including up to seven years’ imprisonment and fine up to Rs2m. All offences under the new Act are declared cognisable and non-bailable, ensuring swift police action and legal proceedings. The government will designate magistrates with Section 30 powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure to try offences under this Act. The proposed Act will be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval.

