Flash floods, heavy rain kill 64 in a week: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that flash floods and heavy rain across the country have killed 64 people and injured 117 in a week.

The highest toll was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 23 dead, including 10 children, the authority said.

Fourteen of the victims were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week.

Flash floods and homes collapsing in heavy rain killed 21 others in Punjab, including 11 children, the authority said. In Sindh, 15 people were killed, while five people died in Balochistan.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast a significant intensification of monsoon activity across the country beginning from the evening of July 5, with widespread rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of flash floods and urban flooding in several regions.

According to the Met Office, moist monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country and would likely strengthen over the weekend.

A westerly wave was also expected to approach the upper parts of the country on July 6, further enhancing the rainfall.

As per the regional forecast highlights, rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected from July 5-10 in multiple areas, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Swat, Dir, Malakand, Kohistan, Chitral and others.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s areas, including Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit and Astore, may also experience similar conditions from July 6 to 10.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected from July 5-10 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and several other districts. Southern Punjab regions, including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, will receive rain between July 6-8.

About Balochistan, the PMD forecast that rain-thunderstorms are likely in Loralai, Khuzdar and Lasbella from July 3-4 and again from July 6-8.

Sindh’s regions, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar and Sukkur, may experience moderate rainfall during July 3-4, with chances of isolated heavy falls in southeastern parts.

As per possible impacts and public advisory, heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Balochistan from the night of July 5-8.

Heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from July 6-8.

Landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, AJK and GB during the wet spell.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning may damage weak structures such as roofs and walls of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period.

The PMD advised farmers to manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

The public, travellers and tourists were strongly advised to avoid unnecessary exposure in vulnerable areas and stay updated on weather developments to prevent any untoward situations.

All authorities were also instructed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate any potential risks.

In May, at least 32 people were killed in severe storms as the country experienced several extreme weather events in the spring, including strong hailstorms.

Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change and its 255 million residents are facing extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

In 2022, monsoon floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1,700 people.