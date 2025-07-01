Death of 20 children: Illegal private maternity hospitals sealed in Pakpattan

SAHIWAL: Deputy Director Health Dr Ahmed Salman sealed various illegal private maternity hospitals operating in and around Pakpattan city, which were not registered with the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

The operating theatres of four private hospitals were also sealed. Action was taken after the death of 20 children at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pakpattan, as the authorities had the view that these children were brought to the hospital in critical condition from “outside”.

The private maternity hospitals which were sealed included Maternity Home (22/SP, Pul Bahmni), Al-Farid Medicare Hospital (DHQ Road), Bashir Maternity Home (Metti Stop, Hota Road), Dastagir Hospital (Chowk Ariayan) and Imran Maternity Home (Sikander Chowk). The facilities were operated by Sajida Sabir, Muhammad Pervaiz, Sitara (LHV), and Muhammad Imran, etc.

Deputy Commissioner Maria Tariq told Dawn that operating theatres of four hospitals- Doctor Hospital, Green Town, Shahid Hospital, Ali Hospital and MMC Hospital located at DHQ Hospital Road were also sealed.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman said that there appeared to be no direct connection between the ‘missing facilities’ at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Pakpattan and the tragic deaths of 20 children reported last week. He noted that the deceased infants had arrived at the hospital in critical condition “from outside”.

CS visits DHQ Hospital, finds no connection between missing facilities and children’s death

“But we are examining all aspects with close scrutiny and professional depth,” he stated during his emergency visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Pakpattan on Monday. He said his visit to the city was in connection with the reported fatalities that occurred between June 16 and 22 at the pediatric ward of DHQ Hospital. The incident was initially reported by Dawn on June 27.

While addressing the media, the chief secretary said a five-member committee, comprising senior medical professionals, had already been constituted to investigate the matter and it would submit its findings within two to three days.

“I have directed the commissioner and the committee to personally reach out to the bereaved families, listen to their concerns and ensure that their statements are officially recorded.”

Mr Zaman noted that the chief minister was closely monitoring the situation and directed him to visit Pakpattan. He hinted that the CM herself might visit Pakpattan or meet with the families affected by the tragedy.

During the hospital visit, the chief secretary inspected various departments, including the pediatric ward, and reviewed the availability of medical equipment and staff. He directly interacted with several parents, assuring them that all deficiencies in the hospital’s infrastructure would be addressed in the near future.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Maria Tariq rejected the internal inquiry report of the 20 deaths produced by a three-member committee formed by Medical Superintendent Dr Adnan, which was led by Dr Muddasir, chief consultant pediatrician at the DHQ Pakpattan. The internal committee controversially cleared the pediatric staff of responsibility, recommending only ‘refresher courses’ on documentation practices. The ward’s death register reportedly disappeared during the finalisation of the report, raising concerns.

Following this, Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail had instructed the principal of the Sahiwal Medical College to assemble an external investigation committee headed by Dr Muhammad Shahid, associate professor and ICU head, along with Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ishaq, head of Medical Unit II, SMC.

Chief Secretary Zaman concluded his visit with a stop at Baba Farid shrine and reviewed arrangements of the 783 annual Urs. He was accompanied by Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, RPO Mahboob Rasheed and other officers.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2025