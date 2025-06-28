At least 8 security personnel martyred in North Waziristan suicide bombing: KP chief minister

At least eight security personnel were martyred in a suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the KP chief minister’s office, updating the previous toll of four injured.

According to the statement, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack, which took place in the Mir Ali area in North Waziristan, and expressed his condolences and prayers for the martyrdom of the personnel.

“I salute security personnel and their families who have sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation,” Gandapur was quoted as saying.

“Security forces have made unprecedented sacrifices to establish peace in the country and eliminate terrorism,” the CM added. “These sacrifices further raise the resolve and morale of the nation against terrorism.

“Everyone in the nation stands with security forces in the war against terrorism,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed told Dawn.com that four civilians were injured in the “suicide attack” carried out through a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

The attack comes days after two soldiers were martyred and 11 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s South Waziristan district.

No one has so far claimed responsibility.

On June 15, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred in a targeted gun attack in Ladha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan district.

Earlier this month, 14 terrorists were killed in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel town during a security operation.

Militant groups were unable to significantly escalate their activities in the country last month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, which recorded 85 attacks in May compared to 81 in April.

The military has said India was using its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, with ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry detailing “irr­e­futable evidence” of an Ind­ian military personnel’s involvement.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Additional reporting by Reuters

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.