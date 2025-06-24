UK plans to increase control over Google in search

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was proposing to designate Google with “strategic market status” to give it greater control over how the United States tech giant operates search services, according to a report by Reuters.

According to a press release by the CMA, Britain’s competition regulator, Google search accounts for more than 90 per cent of all general search queries in the UK — with millions of people relying on it as a key gateway to the internet and more than 200,000 businesses in the UK relying on Google search advertising to reach their customers.

The CMA said that steps it could take include making it easier for users to access different search providers and ensuring fair ranking principles for businesses appearing on Google search.

It also proposed more transparency and control for publishers whose content appeared in search results if it goes ahead with the designation in October.

Google will be the first company designated since the regulator gained new powers this year.

“The UK’s new Digital Markets Competition Regime can help unlock opportunities for innovation and growth, by promoting competition in digital markets while protecting UK consumers and businesses from unfair or harmful practices,” the CMA said.

Google said the move could have significant implications for businesses and consumers in Britain.

“We’re concerned that the scope of the CMA’s considerations remains broad and unfocused, with a range of interventions being considered before any evidence has been provided,” said Oliver Bethell, Google’s senior director for competition.