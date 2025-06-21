FIH Hockey Nations Cup final underway as NZ lead 5-1 over Pakistan

New Zealand are leading by five points against the Pakistan hockey team’s single in the final of the FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The match began shortly after 6pm. New Zealand had reached the final after edging Korea in a shootout in the other semi-final.

Pakistani fans were in the stands to see the national team.

View this post on Instagram

In a pulsating semi-final clash at the National Hockey Stad­ium, Pakistan had staged a stunning comeback a day ago and overcame France 3-2 on penalties to book their place in the final.

The victory not only marked Pakistan’s entry into their second consecutive Nations Cup final but also kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the prestigious FIH Men’s Pro League for the first time.

It was a match that saw the Green Shirts display a blend of youthful flair, tactical discipline and mental resilience. Down 2-0 midway through the third quarter, Pakistan clawed their way back into the contest through a sequence of brilliantly orchestrated goals, eventually forcing a shootout after a 3-3 deadlock in regulation time.

“We were ready for this win for a long time,” Player of the Match Rana Waheed had said after the final whistle. “Everything we have — we gave everything. [We are] thankful to Allah Almighty for helping us. We are really proud of the team and looking forward to the finals now.”

The win over France was especially significant, given Pakistan’s dramatic journey to the semi-finals. Despite a 4-3 defeat to New Zealand in their final group game — in which they had led 3-1 — Pakistan advanced ahead of hosts Malaysia on goal difference. Both teams had ended with four points, but Pakistan’s tally of nine goals edged Malaysia’s eight.

Pakistan’s Nations Cup campaign had begun with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Malaysia, followed by a convincing 5-2 victory over Japan. Although they faltered against New Zealand, they did enough across their group matches to qualify for the knockouts.

The team’s resurgence comes amid growing optimism in Pakistan’s hockey circles. With a young core and renewed focus on grassroots development, the Green Shirts are aiming to restore some of the lost glory associated with the sport that once made them global champions.

Friday’s win not only reaffirmed Pakistan’s promise but also put them within one win of rejoining the FIH Pro League — a competition featuring the world’s top national teams.