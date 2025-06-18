Two killed, one injured during shooting in Karachi’s Ittehad Town: police

Two people were killed and one was injured during a shooting incident in Karachi’s Ittehad Town, police said on Wednesday.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com, “The incident occurred inside a house near Amir Muawiyah Mosque. Police have detained two people from the site of the incident, recovering a 30-bore pistol from there. A woman was being investigated.”

DIG Raza added that the exchange of fire occurred due to “personal enmity between the two sides.”

According to the preliminary investigation, a man brought a married woman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district to Karachi, he said.

“The firing exchange took place after the woman’s husband and brothers arrived at the scene to take her back,” he added.

He further said that two people died on the spot and another person, sustaining bullet injuries, was arrested.

“The crime scene unit is at the scene and evidence is being collected,” he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

DIG Raza said that further legal action and the search for the suspects were underway.

Last month, two suspects on a motorcycle shot dead]1 a man in the Defence Housing Authority area of the metropolis. Police ruled out the possibility of a robbery attempt and suggested that the murder might be an outcome of a personal enmity.

Armed men killed one person and injured five others on Monday after they opened fire over non-payment of extortion in Surjani Town.