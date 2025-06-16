Passerby killed, 5 injured as extortion-related firing erupts in Karachi’s Surjani: police

Armed men killed one person and injured five others on Monday after they opened fire over non-payment of extortion in Karachi’s Surjani Town, according to the police.

West Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Illahi Mastoi told Dawn.com that “two suspects on a motorcycle resorted to an indiscriminate firing on a restaurant,” killing a rickshaw driver and injuring five others.

He added that the police registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 34 (common intention), 302 (intentional murder), 324 (attempted murder), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unknown suspects and launched an investigation.

According to the FIR, the complainant, the restaurant operator, said that he had received a phone call on the restaurant’s cell number on May 30 during which the caller demanded extortion, adding that he had informed the police but did not lodge an FIR.

He said that two armed suspects on a bike resorted to firing near the restaurant today, killing one passerby and injuring five others.

After 20 minutes of the incident, the complainant said he received the cell phone call at the restaurant and the caller claimed that they had attacked the restaurant. The complainant added that the caller also threatened him with “dire consequences if the Rs3 million extortion was not paid.”

The dead body and the injured were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the condition of the injured people was out of danger.

Surjani Station House Officer Mohammed Ali Shah said that the police had some clues about the identity of the attackers, adding they were working on arresting them.