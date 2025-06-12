Farhatullah Babar moves IHC against alleged harassment by FIA

ISLAMABAD: Prominent human rights defender and former Senator Farhatullah Babar has filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conduct is “unlawful, illegal, arbitrary, and mala fide” .

Babar — a three-term senator, Hilal-i-Imtiaz recipient, and council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) — highlights his decades-long advocacy, including efforts to regulate intelligence agencies.

The petition seeks to quash an anti-corruption inquiry against him, calling it a baseless “fishing expedition” designed to harass a critic of state institutions.

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) initiated an inquiry based on a private complaint by Rawalpindi resident Touseef Abbas.

Babar claims he received no details of allegations, complaint copies, or legal basis for the probe despite repeated requests.

The first notice of March 27, 2025 demanded his appearance within 24 hours without specifying charges.

A 12-point questionnaire dated March 28 was sent via WhatsApp on April 11—with a response deadline of April 7 (4 days before receipt).

Babar, who last held public office in 2013 as presidential spokesperson, asserts the FIA’s actions target his human rights advocacy. He cites a 2023 UN report documenting threats against him linked to an alleged ‘Kill List’.

The petition argues that the FIA violated due process of law provided in Articles 4, 10A, 19, 25 of the Constitution by denying access to accusations.

The petition requested the court to quash the inquiry and all related notices and sought direction to FIA to disclose allegations, documents, and legal basis for the probe.

It also prayed that the FIA may be restrained from arresting or harassing Babar pending the petition’s outcome.

IHC Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas will hear the petition on Thursday (today).

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2025