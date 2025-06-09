E-Paper | June 09, 2025

Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be unveiled today

Dawn.com | APP Published June 9, 2025 Updated June 9, 2025 09:54am

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, the pre-budget document, containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2024-25, will be launched today.

The survey will be presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The Economic Survey serves as a vital document ahead of the annual federal budget, offering detailed insights into the country’s socio-economic performance over the outgoing fiscal year.

According to the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC), whose recommendations were endorsed by the National Economic Council (NEC), Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the fiscal year 2024–25 has been recorded at 2.7 per cent while the target for GDP growth in the next fiscal year has been set at 4.2pc.

The NEC also noted that remittances witnessed a strong increase of 30.9pc from July 2024 to April 2025, and for the first time, the current account balance remained in surplus during this period.

The survey will also highlight improvements in fiscal indicators, including a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 2.6pc of GDP. The primary balance recorded a surplus of 3pc of GDP, reflecting a more disciplined fiscal approach.

Owing to improved economic fundamentals and proactive monetary policy measures, the policy interest rate was gradually reduced to 11pc. Meanwhile, credit to the private sector grew significantly, with loans amounting to Rs681 billion disbursed between July 2024 and May 2025.

The survey will highlight trends, achievements, and challenges across major sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, industry, services, energy, information technology and telecommunications, capital markets, health, education, transport, and communication.

Additionally, the survey will shed light on developments in social protection programmes, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure.

The document will also present updated data on critical economic indicators such as inflation, trade and balance of payments, public debt, population growth, employment levels, and climate change impacts. By offering a consolidated view of these indicators, the survey aims to inform public debate and policy planning in the lead-up to the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the NEC emphasised that recent signs of “economic stabilisation” were the result of coordinated efforts by the federal and provincial governments.

It stated that the country has now moved onto a path of economic recovery and growth, with the agriculture sector played a particularly important role in strengthening national reserves and supporting economic expansion.

“A comprehensive strategy is currently being formulated to ensure a steady and sustainable increase in agricultural productivity in the coming years,” it said.

In terms of development spending, a total outlay of Rs3,483bn has been approved for the Annual National Development Programme (ANDP) for 2024–25. Of this amount, Rs1,100bn was allocated for federal development initiatives, while Rs2,383bn was utilised by provincial governments for their respective projects.

