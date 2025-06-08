E-Paper | June 08, 2025

PM Shehbaz, Turkiye’s Erdogan vow to step up measures for boosting trade

Dawn.com Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 06:59pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday conveyed his wishes to implement key decisions to boost bilateral ties with Pakistan, particularly in the field of trade, state broadcater PTV News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Turkiye for two days last month and expressed gratitude to Erdogan for Turkiye’s support during a brief military confrontation with India.

According to PTV News, a delegation-level meeting between the two nations was “warm and most cordial” and both nations “reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for progress and prosperity”.

PTV News reported that the Turkish president made his remarks during a phone call with PM Shehbaz, where both leaders exchanged Eidul Azha greetings.

“While recalling their recent meetings in Istanbul and Lachin, the prime minister thanked President Erdogan once again for Turkiye’s strong and unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India crisis,” the report read.

“He said this gesture has won the hearts of the people of Pakistan and added another glorious chapter to the history of [the] Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood.”

Both leaders agreed to fast-track key decisions taken in recent meetings, which PM Shehbaz said would “help accelerate bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment”, the report stated.

Erdogan and Shehbaz “reaffirmed their unflinching support to each other on their core interests. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza.”

“In his remarks, President Erdogan … reaffirmed Turkiye’s resolute support to Pakistan on all important issues,” PTV News added.

