Gun, bomb attacks claim three lives in Dera, Quetta

• Levies police station torched in Mastung

• Additional DC laid to rest in Kachhi

QUETTA: A Levies official was martyred in a shooting in Dera Bugti and a Levies police station was set on fire in Mastung district, while a roadside blast on the outskirts of Quetta left two siblings dead and nine others wounded on Saturday, officials said.

The gun and bomb attacks were carried out on the day when the additional deputy commissioner of Surab district, who had embraced martyrdom in an attack on Friday, was laid to rest with full state honour in Kachhi district.

According to Levies sources, the official, identified as Rehan, was on his way home when some armed men opened fire on him in the Sui Tehsil Bazaar area of Dera Bugti.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to the family.

A search operation was launc­hed to track down the assailants.

No one claimed responsibility for the shooting. The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Levies authorities later registered a case.

In the late evening, armed militants attacked a Levies police station in Wali Khan area of Mastung. “Armed militants set fire to the building of Levies thana. The building was badly damaged and record burnt,” a senior official said.

No casualty was reported in the attack.

The official said the armed men also attempted to surround the area but failed when security forces reached there and launched an operation forcing the militants to flee.

Earlier, on the outskirts of Quetta, a roadside bomb blast claimed the lives of two brothers and left nine others wounded, officials said.

They said an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the roadside in the Nawan Killi area was detonated when a car was passing through the area. The blast left two sons of a tribal elder, Sardar Abdullah Kakar, dead.

Soon after the explosion, heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

“We have received two bodies and nine injured, who were hit by splinters after the IED blast,” Dr Wasim Baig, the spokesman for the Civil Hospital told Dawn.

He said that the deceased were identified as Abdul Salam and his brother, Abdul Nafay.

While three of the nine injured remained unidentified till the filing of this report, the six others were identified as Janan, Saifur Rehman, Samiullah, Zabihullah, Muhammad Asif, Naseebullah and Jameel Ahmed.

The bodies were handed over to the families after necessary legal procedures, authorities confirmed to Dawn. Police termed the blast a targeted killing.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack with security agencies continuiing their investigations.

Funeral

Meanwhile, the additional deputy commissioner, Hidayatullah Buledi, who was martyred in an attack at his residence, was laid to rest in his native town of Bhag in the Kachhi district on Saturday.

His body was flown to the area by a helicopter.

People from all walks of life gathered to pay their final respects.

The funeral was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Zahid Saleem, Naseerabad Commissioner Moeenur Rehman Khan, Kalat Commissioner Shahzeb Kakar, Kachhi Deputy Commissioner Jehanzeb Baloch, Surab Deputy Commissioner Habib Nasir, senior officers of the divisional and district administration, Frontier Corps officials, tribal elders, political figures and locals.

After the funeral, a smartly turned-out contingent of Levies and police presented a salute to the fallen officer. His coffin, draped in the national flag, was laid to rest with full state honour.

Former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri while condemning the attack said, “Those who storm homes in the presence of women and children and commit such brutal acts have no right to call themselves Baloch.”

He described the assassination as a cowardly and shameful act, stating that action against culprits was inevitable.

A day ago, a large group of militants cordoned off police and Levies stations in Surab and set fire to multiple government offices and looted a local bank.

The militants also tried to storm the deputy commissioner’s office but were repulsed by secuirty forces.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ali Jan Mangi in Dera Murad Jamali also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2025