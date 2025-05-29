Arshad Nadeem readies himself for first international tournament since Paris Olympics

Javelin star Arshad Nadeem on Thursday said that he was preparing to participate and secure a win in the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, months after he made the country proud with his historic win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

More than 2000 athletes from 43 countries will compete in the 26th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships, set to take place in South Korea, according to the official Olympics website.

In a video message on his Instagram Stories, he said, “I am competing tomorrow in [South] Korea at 6:15am Pakistan Time.”

He said that this was his first tournament following last year’s Olympics. “Please pray for me so that I qualify for the finals,” he said.

“The final would take place on May 31 at 1:10pm PKT,” he said, asking for prayers so that he could “secure the medal and make Pakistan proud”.

In August last year, Nadeem set a new Olympic record and won a gold medal in the men’s javelin final in Paris with a 92.97m throw.

Nadeem will soon be going to England to prepare for September’s World Athletics Championships.