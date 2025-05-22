E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Arshad Nadeem aiming to cross 100m mark

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 11:10am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem said on Wednesday he is “working hard” to achieve a world-record throw of 100 metres.

The current record stands at 98.43m, set by Czech Jan Zelezny — who has trained Arshad in the past, and the 28-year-old, who won gold at last year’s Paris Olympics with a 92.97m effort, believes he can break it.

“I have started working on throwing the javelin to a record distance and God willing, I will be able to do it,” Arshad told reporters at a sponsor’s event.

Arshad will next be in action at the May 27-31 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea and he said he was gunning for glory.

He informed he will be soon going to England to prepare for September’s World Athletics Championships.

Arshad, who took silver at the 2023 worlds in Budapest, reiterated his demand to the government to “build more stadiums for promising athletes in the country”.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

