Punjab schools to stay open tomorrow for Youm-i-Takbeer celebrations

The Punjab government has announced that schools will remain open across the province tomorrow as the nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer, and organise special programmes to celebrate the occasion.

Youm-i-Takbeer is observed on May 28, marking the historic day when Pakistan became an atomic power.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year declared a public holiday throughout the country on account of Youm-i-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after conducting nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan in 1998.

The School Education Department has sent a letter to all district education authorities.

It stated that educational institutions will remain open and hold special programmes to celebrate the day with a “positive social message for peace and courage”.

The letter added that May 28 is a “significant day that marks a milestone in our nation’s history, symbolising strength, resilience, and technological advancement”.

It said all schools will conduct activities including morning assembly special programmes, national anthem and prayers, and pay tribute to the Pakistan Army.

All schools will hold speech competitions on the topic of “Significance of Youm-i-Takbeer”, “Pakistan’s Journey to Becoming a Nuclear Power”, and “National Security and Patriotism”. They will also organise arts and posters as well as national songs competitions.

The competitions will be held at the district level in all public schools across Punjab. The top winner of each category at the district level will be awarded a prize of Rs50,000.

The department has urged all schools to participate in these activities and competitions to celebrate the day.

“Students and staff will make a pledge to work for the betterment, peace, and scientific progress of Pakistan,” it added.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, summer vacations shall be declared.