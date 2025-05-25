Balochistan journalist resisting kidnapping bid shot dead in his house

• Latif Baloch’s son was also abducted, slain a few years ago

• Journalist bodies condemn killing, demand justice

QUETTA: A journalist, Abdul Latif Baloch, who worked for a Quetta-based newspaper as a correspondent, was gunned down by unknown assailants in the Mashkey area of Awaran district on Saturday, police said.

The gunmen barged into the journalist’s house in the wee hours of Saturday morning and tried to take him away. When he offered resistance, the intruders opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The killers fled the scene and could not be arrested till late into the night.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police officials, Mr Baloch was also working in the Levies force department.

They said that a few years ago, the body of Mr Baloch’s kidnapped son was found in Mashkey.

Journalist organisations strongly condemned the killing of Mr Baloch, who was working for Daily Intikhab.

While the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) expressed its deepest shock and outrage over the brutal killing, the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) termed the incident part of a broader conspiracy to silence independent voices in Balochistan.

PFUJ acting President Khalid Khokhar and Secretary General Arshad Ansari said this senseless act of violence is a stark reminder of the risks journalists face while performing their duties.

“We demand that the authorities take immediate and concrete actions to investigate this crime, identify the perpetrators, and bring them to justice,” they demanded in a statement.

The PFUJ also called for enhanced security measures to protect journalists and ensure their safety while reporting.

It condemned the threats Mr Baloch received prior to his murder. Such acts of intimidation create a climate of fear, undermining press freedom and democracy, it added.

“We stand in solidarity with Abdul Latif Baloch’s family, colleagues, and the Baluchistan journalist community, and pledge to continue advocating for journalists’ rights and safety,” they urged

The PFUJ leadership called upon the government to take concrete steps to address the deteriorating security situation for journalists and media workers across Pakistan.

In a separate statement, BUJ President Khalil Ahmed and General Secretary Abdul Ghani Kakar described Mr Baloch as a dedicated and honest journalist, adding that his targeted killing raises serious concerns about press freedom in Balochistan. The union demanded a high-level inquiry into the murder.

“Journalists in a sensitive region like Balochistan already face grave threats, and such attacks highlight the government’s failure to ensure their safety,” the statement said. “If immediate action is not taken, this dangerous trend could escalate further.”

The BUJ urged the Balochistan government to swiftly arrest the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served.

Kalbe Ali in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2025