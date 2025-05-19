Dar departs for China on 3-day official visit to discuss regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday left for a three-day official visit to China on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid regional tensions, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit comes as tensions remain high in the region following last week’s ceasefire between Pakistan and India after a tense military standoff over the Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir — which India blamed on Pakistan without evidence.

On May 6–7, Indian air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir killed civilians, prompting Islamabad to shoot down five Indian jets. After drone interceptions and airbase strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. India has maintained its aggressive stance, while Pakistan has warned against further escalation and offered dialogue.

During the visit from May 19-22, the foreign minister will hold in-depth discussions with his Chinese counterpart on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the report added.

Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also expected to be in Beijing and participate in the talks to disc­uss regional peace and security.

Prior to his departure, Dar told media that China was a major trading partner of Pakistan and that both countries enjoyed an iron-clad close relationship, Associated Press of Pakistan reports.

The foreign minister said that during the last three weeks, he had two telephonic interactions with FM Wang Yi, who invited him to visit China.

Dar said that his meetings with the Chinese leadership would mark discussions on political, local, regional and global issues, besides the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Referring to his telephonic interactions with his counterparts worldwide, Dar said that they have exposed the Indian blame game against Pakistan, including the attack on any nuclear installation.

China had also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan amid escalation with India in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari on May 5.

Pakistan has held strong bilateral relations with China which has supported it through many investments and development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was termed as a “lifeline” for the country’s economy.