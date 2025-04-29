E-Paper | April 29, 2025

Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Turbat operation: ISPR

Dawn.com Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 07:32pm

Three terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Turbat town in Balochistan’s Kech district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces conducted an IBO, effectively engaging with the terrorists’ location.

The statement said that “after an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were successfully neutralised”.

It said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists who were involved in multiple activities against the law enforcement agencies and the innocent civilians in the area.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to neutralise any other terrorists present in the area,” ISPR said, adding that the forces remain determined “to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

