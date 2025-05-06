Bomb attacks target security forces in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Coast Guards personnel were injured on Monday when a remote-controlled bomb targeted their patrol vehicle in the Jiwani area, while a Levies official escaped unharmed when his private vehicle was destroyed by a separate roadside bomb in Pishin district, officials said.

In the first incident, un­­known assailants planted an improvised explosive device in the Dasht Nallah area of Jiwani. The device was detonated by remote control as the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) pat­­rol vehicle passed, officials reported.

The blast damaged part of the vehicle and injured two PCG personnel, while three others aboard were unharmed, officials said. Security forces secured the site and transported the injured soldiers to a nearby health facility.

The injured, identified as Shah Mir and Shafqaat, were later moved to Gwa­dar for further treatmentSeparately, in Pishin’s Huramzai Tehsil, attackers targeted a Levies official travelling in his private car, Levies officials said.

An explosive-laden mot­or­cycle was detonated near the vehicle, which sustai­ned damage, but the levies official inside was unhurt, officials confirmed.

Elsewhere, in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district, Le­­vies personnel preven­ted a potential attack by defusing a bomb plan­ted at a roadside. Officials said unknown individuals had parked an explosive-laden motorcycle by the road.

Levies men on patrol id­­entified the motorcycle as suspicious. Upon insp­­­ec­tion, an attached explosive device was discovered.

“Levies bomb disposal experts defused the 10kg explosive device,” said Assistant Commissioner Wadh Ali Akbar.

Also, armed men kidnapped Asfand Salehzai at gunpoint from the Zehri bazaar.

Behram Baloch in Gwadar and Abdul Wahid Shahwani in Khuzdar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2025